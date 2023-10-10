A young Nigerian man has narrated how a crazy truth-or-dare game led to his friend's unintended pregnancy

According to him, the lady claimed that there was a rule that made it impossible for anyone to back down from the dare

The incident has sparked widespread reactions and criticisms from netizens who found the incident absurd

A Nigerian man identified as @Teehrankinq on X has shared a shocking story of a truth-or-dare game that took a distressing turn.

In a detailed account posted on the platform X, he revealed the events that unfolded during the game, which resulted in an unintended pregnancy.

Lady gets pregnant through truth and dare game Photo credit: @urbazon/ Getty Images, teehrankinq/X app. Depicted person has no relationship with event in this story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Twitter

Lady gets pregnant after playing truth or dare game

In the chats, the female participant revealed that she had joined to play a truth or dare game at her hostel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

During the game, a dare was issued to a male participant to sleep with any lady present and he chose her.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the game and her role as a rule enforcer, she felt compelled to participate.

Reactions as lady gets pregnant after playing truth or dare game

The shocking truth-or-dare incident quickly garnered attention and sparked a wave of reactions on Twitter.

@Damideazy reacted:

“Which kind of house parties be this? Send me location.”

@mrphat00 said:

“Preeq dey hungry this one, the doggy wey person chop for her face enter her head.”

@afambukosiso reacted:

“I no fit do this kin game especially if na person way no be my spec lol”

@Silverim4 commented:

“Pov: you were born through truth or dare.”

@Pen_chuks said:

“Heaven no sure for this generation.”

@_EA_RT_H said:

“Leeeeemaaaaooo, from truth or dare to antenatal.”

@Vicky said:

“There was nothing she did that she didn’t really want to do.”

@Fuhad reacted:

“Talmabout, you can’t waver your dare you can’t waver gini? Do because someone ‘chop’ doggy, you must chop too? If I stand up dey komot, make dem hold me.”

See the post below:

Lady in tears after getting pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady who got pregnant has shared a video showing her crying as she lamented her situation.

The lady, @dabbieofficial2, said she had to do her pregnancy test twice to be sure, and they both turned out positive. She added that she does not know how her parents would take the news.

The lady revealed that she got pregnant when her relationship with her man hit the rock. Confused about the steps forward, she said: "He doesn’t even take my calls. What will I do I really wanna keep this child."

Source: Legit.ng