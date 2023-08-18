Lady Flies in from UK, Storms Village To Meet Talented Nigerian Man Who Built Mini-Aeroplane, Video Goes Viral
- A lady flew into Nigerian from the United Kingdom to see for herself the mini-aeroplane a man built
- The man, who resides in the village, showcased his creation before her by making it fly in the air for a period of time
- People marvelled at the effectiveness of his mini-aeroplane as they called on the government and well-meaning individuals to support him
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A Nigerian man's talent has attracted a lady who came all the way from the United Kingdom to see things for herself.
She visited his village and watched him fly his mini-aeroplane in the air before her and the crowd gathered around.
Using a remote controller, the unidentified man made the aircraft go high and fly for a period of time before landing it.
Nigerian man celebrates renting one room with nothing in it, says he'd be drinking garri, shares photos
After he landed it, the lady expressed high admiration for his talent and urged well-meaning folks to help him.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The video seen on TikTok elicited mixed reactions among netizens.
Watch the video below:
Netizens share their thoughts on the mini-aeroplane showcase
@MorrisOmoru said:
"This man technology will definitely help my business... Especially now that energy has increased tremendously world wide..."
swanky said:
"See talent and African leaders only interested in going to fight against a country who want to be independent."
Ekwurum said:
"Nah for Nigeria dis woman dey talk that kind thing she thinks say Nigeria nah UK or America ……if Tinubu catch the d man eeeh."
Chinedu Isaac said:
"You came all the way from London? Why you you didn’t enter inside to test it very well."
Man imports house from China, truck brings home to his location, its size surprises him in viral video
Ndudi Ehiwuogwu said:
"Go to UK to train at what age? build a school here in nigeria let him dish out the talents by training our young children for tomorrow."
user4705732638554 said:
"U came from UK to find help in Nigeria? Why not take him along with you to the UK for better opportunity? this is now an old tech. it's a convert."
Godfather said:
"At least this could be use to make delivery quick and faster interstate."
Nigerian man builds flying mini-aeroplane and drone
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had built a flying mini-aeroplane and drone.
He said he did not learn the craft in school, but that he taught himself how to build the drone and the mini-aircraft.
When he was asked to demonstrate how they work, he brought out a laptop and happily made the machines fly up, disappearing into the air. Those who gathered to witness the event shouted and marvelled at Aliyu's technical abilities.
Source: Legit.ng