A lady flew into Nigerian from the United Kingdom to see for herself the mini-aeroplane a man built

The man, who resides in the village, showcased his creation before her by making it fly in the air for a period of time

People marvelled at the effectiveness of his mini-aeroplane as they called on the government and well-meaning individuals to support him

A Nigerian man's talent has attracted a lady who came all the way from the United Kingdom to see things for herself.

She visited his village and watched him fly his mini-aeroplane in the air before her and the crowd gathered around.

The man made a mini-aeroplane himself. Photo Credit: @oyehbaze

Source: TikTok

Using a remote controller, the unidentified man made the aircraft go high and fly for a period of time before landing it.

After he landed it, the lady expressed high admiration for his talent and urged well-meaning folks to help him.

The video seen on TikTok elicited mixed reactions among netizens.

Netizens share their thoughts on the mini-aeroplane showcase

@MorrisOmoru said:

"This man technology will definitely help my business... Especially now that energy has increased tremendously world wide..."

swanky said:

"See talent and African leaders only interested in going to fight against a country who want to be independent."

Ekwurum said:

"Nah for Nigeria dis woman dey talk that kind thing she thinks say Nigeria nah UK or America ……if Tinubu catch the d man eeeh."

Chinedu Isaac said:

"You came all the way from London? Why you you didn’t enter inside to test it very well."

Ndudi Ehiwuogwu said:

"Go to UK to train at what age? build a school here in nigeria let him dish out the talents by training our young children for tomorrow."

user4705732638554 said:

"U came from UK to find help in Nigeria? Why not take him along with you to the UK for better opportunity? this is now an old tech. it's a convert."

Godfather said:

"At least this could be use to make delivery quick and faster interstate."

Nigerian man builds flying mini-aeroplane and drone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had built a flying mini-aeroplane and drone.

He said he did not learn the craft in school, but that he taught himself how to build the drone and the mini-aircraft.

When he was asked to demonstrate how they work, he brought out a laptop and happily made the machines fly up, disappearing into the air. Those who gathered to witness the event shouted and marvelled at Aliyu's technical abilities.

Source: Legit.ng