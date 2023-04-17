A young Nigerian mother has shared a video of how her kid reacted during her flight as she looked through the window

The mother had to quickly grab the kid's hands as a way to calm her fear as the woman laughed

Nigerians who reacted to the video said that their first flight experience was the same as the kid's

A Nigerian mother, @precious_959, surprised her daughter with her first flight. She gave the kid an opportunity to travel by air.

While they were on the aeroplane in a video, the woman opened the window so the kid could see how far they were from the ground. She looked scared after some seconds.

Kid was too scared as she looked out of the window in a video. Photo source: @precious_959

Kid became scared while flying

The woman had to shut the window's view to make her calm down. As a way of reassurance, she held the kid's hand to comfort her.

TikTokers in the comment section said that they would like to see how her daughter reacted when the aircraft was touching down.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

atli_menyatsoe said:

"This is me whenever I'm in a bus and it approaches a curve on the freeway. I get how she feels shame."

CheRise_ said:

"I was screaming when we took off she handled it way better than I did."

RabbitBloom said:

"Yooooh hai shame I never laughed so much. The thought ya gore it's in the air."

katlegoshimane said:

"I think we all remember our first flight, take off and landing?? Not fun!"

Fortuin said:

"Instant flashbacks to my first flight, i wanted to see but I also didn't want to see."

Sally said:

"This is me everytime I fly. I understand what she is feeling."

