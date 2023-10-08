Mixed reactions have trailed the degree result of a Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) graduate

For a 4-year course, the faculty of science graduand spent a total of 14 years at the Northwestern institution

While many people expressed shock at his result, others wanted to know what made him spend over a decade at UDUS

After 14 years, a Nigerian man, Abdulkadir Waziri Hamza, finally graduated from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS).

An alumnus of the university, @Dongarrus1, celebrated Hamza on X and shared his degree result on the social media platform.

Abdulkadir Waziri Hamza spent 14 years instead of 4 years. Photo Credit: @Dongarrus1

According to @Dongarrus1, Hamza's course was a 4-year one and revealed the faculty of science ex-student finished with a third class.

A look at the released degree certificate confirmed Hamza was awarded a third class honours. It is not clear why Hamza spent 14 years at the university.

Internet users, however, expressed shock that Hamza did 14 years and finished with a third class.

See his tweet below:

Abdulkadir Waziri Hamza's story causes stir

@AUmarsafana2917 said:

"Let me quote from what my Dean, students affairs division said, he said it and i quote; Of to now, i don't see students who graduated with third class downward posting their results, my dear graduates, be proud of what Allah has given you, nobody knows the next millionaire."

@BunzaAly said:

"One of my friend spent 12years in UDUS.

"We even organized mini walima to celebrate his victory against UDUS."

@ThisIDIsGarbage said:

"This is almost similar to my case, though I spent 6 in a 4yr course and still bagged a third.

"I see how thirdy's are scorned online, but tbh these guys are paving ways for themselves in real life, I currently earn upper 6 figures with an international firm, and undergoing my MBA."

@Hermzerh4 said:

"Udus is not for the wick!

"I was astounded when I received an F9 on my exam despite having a test score of 38/40 (econ310). I later met with the lecturer, who informed me that I didn't score 2 marks to pass. I honorably carried the course over!!!"

@Aterph20 said:

"Why did it take him too long to bagged this degree? Or did he deferred? A lot of questions need to be addressed here."

@___ishaaq said:

"I knw one of of our area guy who is on university for 10yrs last year he finished his degree this year and got work on FIRS with over 200k salary and those pple who finish it for 4yrs are busy struggling that's hw life it's bro."

Man reveals why he spent 12 years at the university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had finally graduated from ABUAD after 12 years.

Via his handle, @Ephis_xiv, the fresh engineering graduate shared pictures of his sign-out shirt with the inscription, “2011-2023. God Did!”

According to John, he spent 12 years at the university because of "that Sunday night."

Shedding light on what he meant, the young man recalled how ABUAD management accused him of being involved in the February 2016 riot that broke out in the school, which saw properties worth millions destroyed.

