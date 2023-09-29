Edijala John Ephie, a Nigerian youth, has celebrated graduating from Afe Babalola University of Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Ekiti 12 years after he gained admission

The young man shared how receiving a text from an expelled student got him into trouble and into Federal Prison

In 2016, some students of ABUAD did a riot which led to the destruction of school properties and John was accused of being involved

After 12 years, a Nigerian man, Edijala John Ephie, finally graduated from Afe Babalola University of Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Ekiti and took to X to celebrate the academic feat.

Via his handle, @Ephis_xiv, the fresh engineering graduate shared pictures of his sign-out shirt with the inscription, “2011-2023. God Did!”

Edijala John Ephie graduated from ABUAD after 12 years. Photo Credit: @Ephis_xiv

Source: Twitter

Why John spent 12 years in ABUAD

According to John, he spent 12 years at the university because of "that Sunday night."

Shedding light on what he meant, the young man recalled how ABUAD management accused him of being involved in the February 2016 riot that broke out in the school, which saw properties worth millions destroyed.

John said he was sent to prison for three weeks but did two weeks. He tweeted:

"This was my Supposed Crime;

"Chatting on Phone with an 'alleged' Riot Culprit".

"Not like I was involved in the riot directly or indirectly. But because a text from a previous day was found on my phone.

"N.B.- I was sent to Federal Prison Ado Ekiti for this 'Offence'. For 3 weeks."

John attached a letter from the University management dated February 22, 2016 wherein he was accused of chatting with one Karetimi Ebiye who was expelled by the school and was part of those who "unleased terror on the 7th February 2016."

See his tweet below:

Edijala John Ephis's story elicited opinions from reactions

@manwiththafvnk said:

"Bro i wont lie na your fees i dey try comprehend thats probably enough bread to feed a family of 5 foh 10years bc ik afe are looters. Congrats btw."

@izeekfred said:

"Lol ebiye worry that school wetin no good I missed 2 papers cos of that riot then mad thing."

@Saintagape said:

"Sorry about this mehn & congratulations on your graduation I was taken to the the police station too the next morning omo what I saw..thank God for everything."

@winning_sound said:

"The number of innocent people they carried that day cos they needed “scape goats”.

"To a lot of people that night was just cruise but in the real sense, it altered peoples life’s."

@TheSolape said:

"What?!!! Nah that’s crazy Mehn. Congrats, Ephis!!! I’m glad you didn’t let the struggle deter you and you came out on top!"

Source: Legit.ng