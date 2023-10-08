Engr Hadi Usman, a Nigerian inventor with no formal education, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree

The 70-year-old man had built a fuelless generator, a stove that runs on water and a Vespa engine helicopter

Social media users hailed the talented man, with some emphasizing the need for wealthy well-meaning individuals to pick interest in him

Nigerian inventor, Engr Hadi Usman, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree in science by Gombe State University.

According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Gombe State Governor, Safianu Danladi Mairiga on X, Usman was given the degree at the recently concluded 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th combined convocation of Gombe State University.

Hadi Usman built a stove that cooks with water.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that Usman had invented a stove that runs on water. Other inventions by the talented man include a radio station, a radio transmitter, a Vespa engine helicopter and a telephone (handset).

Danladi revealed that Usman also built a generator that is not powered with fuel and yet had no formal education.

He added that the indigene of Jekadafari Ward of Gombe LGA, Gombe state memorized the Holy Qur'an at the age of 12.

Danladi shared a picture of Usman seated while rocking an academic robe.

See Safianu Danladi Mairiga's tweet below:

People commend Hadi Usman

@YusufNasir_Ahmd said:

"Actually, that water generator and water stove will never reach the market.

"A free energy innovation will never reach the market."

@Dammyjah2040 said:

"Guess what he doesn't flaunt nu.des or six packs... Big company won't invest in him."

@gboladeogundele said:

"Very amazing. Wow.

"I hope the concerned government MDAs can improve on it and produce it on larger scale for sale in Nigeria and export. Of course, the trademark should be for the inventor.

"God bless Nigeria."

@papaanache said:

"Why has the Nigerian elites not harness this man’s potential? We don’t value talent in Nigeria and it’s very bad. It’s not even about the government, even the rich people could invest in this pure talent. It’s clearly going to be profitable and will put Nigeria in a higher pedes."

@MahmoodSalisu said:

"With just small funding, the likes of mallam Hadi would have done wonders and become an inspiration to many like minds to emulate him. But no, we will rather be stealing public funds and building houses in Dubai."

Hadi Usman wants to teach people what he knows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hadi Usman had said he wants to teach people what he knows.

In an interview with NTA News, Hadi stated that his desire is to transfer his innovative knowledge to the younger generation who have the same fire as his - the fire to create things and bring solutions to problems.

Usman also invented an aeroplane prototype and an indoor radio station all by himself. His son, Bashir Usman, during the interview with the aforementioned media, showed off a laptop power bank he created himself.

