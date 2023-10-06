A young Nigerian man became a laughing stock at an undisclosed eatery during his date with a lady

In a viral video, the young man was seen staring blankly while his female date ate alone on their table

While many people trolled the young man, some tried to give excuses for him as to why his side of the table was empty

A video of a young man watching while his female date at her food has stirred massive reactions online.

The clip taken by his friends was seen on TikTok. @xzander232 who shared the clip captioned it:

"This bros no know say I no get appetite."

His friends mocked him. Photo Credit: @xzander232

In the clip, the setting was an eatery. On their table, only the lady had food and was enjoying her meal while the young man stared around blankly.

Some young men in the background mocked the man on a date for watching while his date ate.

"...You no get money you dey carry girl dey go eatery, who you wan impress?

"Who you wan impress? Bros, no dey do like say you dey watch TV. Hungry dey kill you you dey carry girl...," one of the young men said in the background.

The clip left many people in stitches.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

EASY WHITE said:

"Oga you try if at all but na later hungry go kill you money wa una for take buy noodle and eggs eat together for house."

Deathwave got nerfed said:

"And all this girls wicked dem go chop m alone still go meet another boy."

Rae Berrii said:

"I fit carry u comot make i no buy something chop, no mean say i broke or i no hold money."

emmanuelben9 said:

"When this girl's break this guy heart now naa play boy the boy go come be."

"This wasn’t necessary….embarrassing him in front of his date."

Official Favour Fx said:

"The way he go take scatter the girl if he reach hux ehh."

Marleek Ace said:

"The girl go still go gist her friends say the guy na mumu."

emmanuelben9 said:

"And the girl no even say make them two chop am."

