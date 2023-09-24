A young man who was seated in a Benz easily got the number of a random lady he saw on another bus

The lady happily collected the man's phone through the window and submitted her number to him

Many TikTokers who watched the video of how they exchanged numbers had funny things to saw about it

A video showing a brave man getting a lady's mobile number in traffic has stirred massive reactions online.

The man was in a Mercedes Benz as he stretched out his phone to a lady inside a bus near his vehicle.

The lady happily gave the man her number. Photo source: @mohnizefunny

Man in Benz got lady's attention

The lady smiled and pressed her digits into his phone. She did not have any issues giving out her number without thinking twice.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said the girl loved sharing contact with the young man. The clip was shared by @mohnizefunny.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

CHINENYE said:

"He will now save the number as 'CYNTHIA HOLD UP'."

Olaniyi Paul said:

"The guy self first dey fear to give her the phone."

Jennifer white said:

"The gal self dey eager to press number."

Favour said:

"Some week coming now the girl go post him as the best gift holdup gave her."

gabbykrane0 said:

"Who Dey find husband no Dey stress man."

Stefflin Tara1234 joked:

"Him go con save the name as joy Go slow."

Gozie said:

"You never know where u can meet your future wife tho."

user9867184173404 said:

"De girl nah good girl shaaa, e for run with ur phone u get luck badoo."

itz_horlarmhidey_mental_giant said:

"Go try am for Lagos make Dem carry ur phone go."

mprez Tee said:

"Someone girlfriend don start to double date oooh."

TAIGA DEBORAH EBIPADEIFEI BOS said:

"If na bayelsa state that phone don go o."

Official loner said:

"What if the bus come move from their gurls life ebb cause of front sit."

Lady followed car owner in traffic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Land Cruiser stopped beside a lady who was on a bike in traffic.

After the car owner and the lady spoke for some seconds, she came down from the bike and entered the Land Cruiser.

