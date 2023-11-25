A Nigerian man has shared the heartwarming experience he had during a journey from Aba to Owerri

In a video which he shared on TikTok, a kind lady was seen carefully supporting an older woman's head while she slept

Netizens flooded the comments section with emotional reactions as they praised the young woman for her kindness

A Nigerian man captured a moment of extraordinary kindness during a journey from Aba to Owerri.

The video shared by @raychuksfashion showcased a young lady tenderly holding the head of an elderly woman, allowing her to relax and sleep peacefully inside the bus.

Man praises compassionate lady in public bus

Woman’s touching act of compassion inside public bus goes viral

This compassionate act touched the hearts of viewers who came across the video on TikTok.

Despite the duration of the journey, the young woman remained dedicated to providing a peaceful and restful experience for the older woman.

The TikTok user captioned the video;

“I have never seen humanity at this peak, the young woman has been holding the older woman's head for her to relax and sleep for the past 30 minutes while travelling from Aba to Owerri.

"I even asked her to wake the elderly woman up but she said the elderly woman needs some rest. What a kind gesture.”

Netizens applaud woman’s act of kindness during interstate trip

The comments section of the video was flooded with messages of admiration and appreciation for the young woman's compassionate act.

Netizens commended her selflessness and expressed their belief that such acts of kindness are a testament to the existence of humanity.

@Ujubabey commented:

“This is beautiful God bless her.”

@ejosegyal said:

“Awnnnn that's so sweet of her.”

@user5736187548292 reacted:

“Gods of our land bless and protect you.”

@chuka373 said:

“I love lovely people, remain blessed sis.”

@ttouch43 commented:

“God bless u more sis.”

@Omenaboss reacted:

“Awwwwwwwn God bless her.”

@Abena Mensah said:

“Hmmm we still have ooo ve experience some before may God bless this man.”

@augustinesaidu reacted:

“You're blessed!”

Watch the video below:

