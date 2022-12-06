A Nigerian doctor identified as Penking has revealed how a patient lost both her first child and her womb

According to the doctor, the woman was asked to undergo a caesarean operation to save her baby's life but she refused

Penking said the woman was following her pastor's instruction; a decision which made her lose her womb and child

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A pregnant Nigerian woman got more than she bargained for after following her pastor's instruction.

Due to childbirth complications, the woman was advised to undergo a caesarean operation, but she refused.

Sad woman, pregnant woman Photo Credit: @Jasmin Merdan, Dann Tardiff

Source: Getty Images

She however gave two reasons for her decision. One was the fact that CS operation is not allowed in her family.

Speaking on her second reason, she revealed how her pastor promised her that she would deliver her child like 'Hebrew women'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sadly, her decision made her lose both her first baby and her womb for life.

Doctor Penking shared the story on Twitter:

"She had an obstructed labour. The Doctor on call decided on CS. She said that her pastor told her that she’ll deliver “like the Hebrew women” and besides they don’t use to do CS in her family. She asked to be taken to church. She was later rushed back to the hospital.

"She had had uterine rupture with total myometrial and serosal disruption. Baby was floating in the peritoneum, dead. Uterus was bleeding like an ocean and could not be repaired. It was removed. The child was her first child. She lost her first child and lost her womb for life."

"Stop demonizing CS. It is a life-saving procedure and nothing is wrong with it. For all pastors who keep making women lose their children by telling them lies, God will ask you on your dying bed."

"CS does not make you less of a woman. Having CS doesn’t mean you are a weakling. Having CS doesn’t make you inferior. Stop demonizing CS."

Social media reactions

Ifesinachi Madu said:

"Your point is clear and direct, however, there are allegations that some doctors are too quick to recommend Cs for the money, what's your take on that?"

Abosede Olatundu reacted:

"I was used as a case by my pastor's wife during a seminar just because I had CS. I nearly cried in church that day, but deep down I give glory to God for sparing my life and that of my baby."

Asuquo Sunday noted:

"Really sad! Proud to say that my wife and I had our 3 children through CS. Wonderful children and a beautiful, healthy wife all thanks to God through CS."

See tweet below:

55-year-old woman loses womb while giving birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman has given birth to a bouncing baby; her first delivery ever. The 55-year-old woman's joy was dealt two blows in the process.

According to @kingtundedednut who reposted her story on Instagram, the woman's husband fled the hospital due to the bills with the lady losing her womb. Help however came her way, thanks to the Givers Supportive Foundation (GSF).

The humanitarian group, in a video shared on their Instagram page, visited the unidentified woman at the hospital where the delivery took place. They settled the bills and also gifted her N400k. The excited woman couldn't contain her joy as she appreciated the group.

Source: Legit.ng