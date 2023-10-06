In a bid to raise money for a laptop, a young man has begun digging septic tanks for people everyday

The techie said he makes $5 (N3700) daily from the menial job and calculated that he may get the laptop by the end of October at the pace he went

His hard work and determination earned him the admiration of people as some donated to his laptop target

Collins Gambo, a young techie, has been hailed online for digging septic tanks for people to raise money for a laptop.

The virtual assistant went viral after he shared his story on X with pictures of him digging a septic tank.

Collins Gambo said he digs septic tanks everyday. Photo Credit: @collinsgambo44

Source: Twitter

Collins Gambo's target is a $150 laptop for his work

According to the youth, he would be able to re-pitch to his client as soon as he gets the laptop.

Collins explained that he earns $5 (N3700) daily from digging septic tanks for customers and envisaged that he could buy a $150 (over N111k) laptop by the end of October if he did the menial job for 30 days.

The positive man noted that hard work pays.

"I sacrificed engaging to afford a laptop!

"Do the maths;

"I make $5 everyday digging septic tanks

"If I work for 30 days I can buy a $150 laptop by the end of October.

"Hard work pays,

"I'll get my laptop and Re-pitch my client!

"Note: I'm working out as well!

"Is it worth it?" Collins wrote.

He also shared a ''Buy Collins Gambo a coffee'' donation link for those willing to support his laptop cause financially. As at last count, he has received donations from 14 supporters.

See his tweet below:

Collins Gambo's determination touched people

@Actionjackson said:

"If digging got you that 6 pack, man, I’m coming to dig with you.

"Congratulations on your journey. I would like to donate $50 dollars towards your laptop."

@iam_bjbizzy said:

"Pls share location of where you’re digging septic tanks and getting $5 daily.

"My Men and I would like to mount for there asap."

@yaro_edits said:

"Seen 13-year-olds complain that their parents didn’t buy them a $3000 PC, bro you are literally a G already."

@BijouConcierge said:

"I feel very humbled reading this post.

"Could you share a buy me a coffee link and if 50 people buy you a coffee you can get back to engaging rather than digging holes!"

@MrJNexusSTHLM said:

"Fu.cking legend!

"Have some comps over if you need too!"

@Le_ScharsZ said:

"If you work everyday, you get $5 then spend at least $2 on just food. You CANNOT work and save everything you get. Let's be realistic."

@_kounzt said:

"My utmost respect brother.

"Out here grinding with a big smile on his face.

"Keep your amazing attitude you will go places my friend!"

Source: Legit.ng