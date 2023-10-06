With the aid of a popular artificial intelligence chatbox, ChatGPT, a man was able to get his girlfriend a job paying a whopping N96.8m

The excited man took to social media to celebrate the development and shed light on how he pulled it off

Numerous internet users also shared how ChatGPT helped them in the past and has continued to be a lifesaver for their endeavours

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A man has celebrated using ChatGPT to land a remote job of $130k (N96.8 million) for his girlfriend.

The man, @StockzNCrypto, shared on X that he updated his girlfriend's resume with ChatGPT and praised God for making it possible.

Images of a man and a woman for illustration purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: Manu Vega, Westend61, Writesonic

Source: Getty Images

"My girlfriend just landed a $130,000 remote job off an updated resume I made with chatgpt. I know the chatgpt hype died but I still be using the fu.ck out of it!" he wrote on X.

How he pulled it off using ChatGPT

In subsequent tweets, the man revealed she got a gig for the role of an insider threat analyst, which was a $15k (over N11 million) increase from her current job.

When asked the prompt he used in updating his girl's resume, he replied:

"I just say something like “pretend you are an expert resume writer. Give me a resume with ____ years of experience at ___ number of companies. Explain how I made major impacts and include all the latest software I used.” And then keep asking it for more sh.it till it’s what I want."

See his tweet below:

His post sparked a conversation on ChatGPT

@_soniaaaaa said:

"I use chatgpt at work everyday when I creat emails or marketing letter. It’s literally my best friend at work. Sh.it it’s what helped me get promoted lol.''

@GuiltyRatchets said:

"U can literally use it for anything ..... It's a hidden lick that if used right can make u a good amount of coin!!"

@rynolending said:

"I’ve been using ChatGPT since it’s release. I still make money with it to this day!"

@keepittrizzy said:

"You can also just tell it to create you a resume for _____ job with _____ experience etc. you don't have to upload a resume. it can do it from scratch."

@pretty_cellaa said:

"You have to paste your current resume in there & also the requirements from the job you’re applying to & tell it to tailor your resume to match it."

Man turns his business idea into millions with ChatGPT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared how he turned his business idea into multi-millions using ChatGPT.

Jackson Greathouse Fall, a brand designer, said on Twitter how he gave the Chatbot a $100 budget and asked it to turn it around.

After many queries, the Chatbot asked Greathouse Fall to launch Green Gadget Guru, offering products and tips to help people live sustainably. Along with other AI tools, such as image-generator DALE-E, he said he managed to raise about $1,378.4 for his company in one day.

Source: Legit.ng