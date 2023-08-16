A Nigerian Keke rider loaded 13 empty water tanks on his tricycle, but he struggled to ride with it on a bumpy street road

The 13 tanks were loaded and tied on top of the tricycle, overshadowing its small size

Many Twitter users who have seen the video said the keke rider took a huge risk with the number of tanks he loaded

A Keke rider took a huge risk by loading 13 overhead water tanks on the roof of his tricycle.

A video of the man trying hard to ride the Keke (tricycle) in the streets has gone viral on Twitter.

The Keke rider carried 13 tanks at once. Photo credit: Twitter/@gistlover.

Source: Twitter

The large tanks almost overshadowed the Keke as they hung precariously on top.

Keke rider overloads his tricycle with overhead tanks

In the video, the driver attempted to ride the Keke in the streets, but the journey proved difficult.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Keke swayed back and forth but could not move effectively because of the overload and the bad road.

Many people watched with amazement as the rider tried to make his way to his destination.

The photo was posted on Twitter by Gistlover.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Keke rider overloads tricycle

@nwanyi_ocha said:

"With the fuel prices right now, they don’t want to risk driving twice."

@UncleOsas_ commented:

"Must be delta state, dem dey use Keke carry even house for that place."

@SamuelOtigba said:

"Wetin concern agbero with overload."

@Oyoro4 reacted:

"Some keke drivers think they carry Mack."

@OnyeAdugbo said:

"This is madness. If he hurts himself or his Keke, he'd say it's the devil."

@Mensey6 said:

"My own na how them take pack the tanks?"

@olushayhe commented:

"Abeg, how much they wan pay this keke driver for this kain overload?"

Taxi driver gives his passenger a job

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got a job from her taxi driver.

In a story she posted on Twitter, the lady said she opened up to the driver about her joblessness, and he offered to help.

It turned out that the man was a manager at a company, and he helped her secure a job in the same firm within a week.

Source: Legit.ng