A hilarious video of a wife who pulled a prank on her unsuspecting husband with a birthday gift has been shared widely on the internet.

The wife cleverly wrapped her gift in a large Knorr packet, making her husband think that she had bought him something lavish and extravagant.

Wife pranks husband with Knorr packet. Photo credit: TikTok/@thealabis

Source: TikTok

However, when he opened the packet, he was stunned to find only some basic clothing items such as socks, boxers and vests.

The wife could not contain her laughter as she watched her husband’s reaction, and the husband jokingly asked her if this was the reason for all the fuss.

The video captured the humorous and affectionate moments of their marriage.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Car mie reacted:

"Me and other potatoes watching."

Christianahhayor said:

"In as much as I'm trying so hard to make money, God I don't wanna do this for the wrong man."

The_abuja_thrift_store wrote:

"Its how he is happy after opening each box for me. Love is sweet ooo but with money love is sweeter ooo."

FootwearAndPurse:

"He said something is inside ohh."

Marija:

"That "ahh" after he opened the phone he never expected it."

Youwitnessptogression57:

"Father lord, gimme this kind of wife wea I go dey do for and wea go dey do for me too.. nor be the one wea want make I Dey do for her only."

User6006343883757:

"Not me shouting ah with him when | saw iPhone. I love this packaging."

Source: Legit.ng