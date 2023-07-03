A Nigerian lady spoiled her boyfriend with expensive items as she marked his birthday in a massive way

According to the entrepreneur, she spent over N25 million to celebrate her man and even gave him N5 million

A video from the lavish birthday surprise stirred massive reactions on social media as people hailed her

A Nigerian entrepreneur, identified as Megasunshine, gifted her boyfriend, Peter Jerry, N5 million to celebrate his birthday.

The influencer boasted that she spent over N25 million for his birthday celebration and dared people with the feat.

She gifted him N5 million on his birthday. Photo Credit: @1megasunshine

Source: TikTok

A video, she shared on TikTok, showed how Peter was treated to a birthday surprise. The man was spoiled with expensive gifts that include a frame, wrist watch and wads of new naira notes.

An array of boxes were well arranged on a king-size bed for the celebrant who looked so happy upon seeing the surprise she had for him.

The lady went on to spray money on her boyfriend. He danced happily as he posed with his gifts.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lady's gesture

zara_martins said:

"Sweet thing about celebrating boyfriend birthday the money will still be yours and you will gain more sef."

Francess Fenty said:

"Can’t wait to spoil my hubby with luxury some day. That soul is just too sweet."

queenfavour58 said:

"God which day I go see boyfriend for this Asaba na wa ooo na so so married man Dey this Asaba."

MUNDY said:

"One one boxers I bought for my guy on his birthday I ask him for that 3k till he paid me . Congrats to you and ur boo. We the aww group Dey."

Precious Omas said:

"Truth be told me I know say you go collect that money back with interest mega,,cos me I Dey collect my own back ooo."

nancykay438 said:

"I remember when my spray my husband 30k on his birthday that night I collect my money back."

BABY SUGAR said:

"Only one frame ️wen I do for my guy with my own money i faint like 20 times a day before the birthday."

Lady gifts boyfriend N1m on his birthday

