A TikTok video of a woman who gave her boyfriend an amazing birthday gift has gone viral on social media

The unsuspecting man was in a public place when he was greeted by some delivery people who handed him the gift with a smile

The man opened the gift and discovered many valuable items, including a stunning wristwatch

The video showed his emotional reaction.

The video was posted on TikTok and received thousands of views and comments from people who admired the couple’s love.

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Saviour reacted:

"It is only good husband and boyfriend that will receive surprises."

Ajike_ Ade said:

"He said for who!! He looks very happy."

EricJohnikenna wrote:

"Hes! Bro now yoU are owning o.these females be expecting same on their day.better set your reminder & grind ur hustle not to be broke then."

Monique commented:

"I love those eyes."

JessicaruUssel46:

"My guy asked for who,?88 this kin thing never happened for him life."

Vick:

"See my gee Don enter internet. How much and your base."

NanaAdezewa:

"I bought my man 4 pieces of shirt, but he replied me with "wow you have money err you should save and be like me."

