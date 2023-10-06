A pretty Nigerian lady with big tribal marks has become a viral sensation after she released her pictures online

Many internet users marvelled at her level of confidence and how beautiful she looked despite the evident scars

Men in particular were blown away, with some shooting their shots at the lady in a bid to win her heart

Nigerians have gushed over pictures of a beautiful Nigerian lady with tribal marks.

The lady, @shade_bum, shared her pictures on X in response to a tweep's challenge that reads:

"If you can pull off a slick back bun or ponytail your face card is actually crazy."

After @shade_bum shared the pictures, her tweet gained huge traction as netizens swooned on it to hail her looks.

While people thought she looked pretty despite the scars, others commended the confidence she displayed.

Her tweet has amassed over 26k likes, over 3k retweets and more than two million views on the social media platform.

See her tweet below:

Netizens hailed her beauty and confidence

@Beautiranye said:

"You’re very beautiful!

"I hope that you don’t listen to what these uncouth humans here are saying…"

@iam_fantom said:

"You’re so beautiful baby, do you have a boyfriend?"

@orioninc_ng said:

"A lot of people will lie to you that you’re so beautiful and hot.

"Don’t mind them oh!

"Just do you."

@Saodami1 said:

"Ahh! X people, see as she set una still dey talk about something else, ahh ahn see back line naa , nice ponytail.. sometin hooge, fine women dey this app shaa, NGL."

@iamkingjabulani said:

"Are you single and ready to mingle?"

@Beautiranye said:

"I really love your confidence too!

"I wish I could embrace my body like you."

@K_e_n_n_yy said:

"Sorry but I initially thought those were tattoos."

