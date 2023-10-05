A Nigerian trader showed people how skilled she was in cutting vegetables for her customers in the market

The beautiful lady closed her eyes without fear that the sharp knife she was using could slip and cut her fingers

Nigerians in the vegetable seller's comment section praised her for showing off her business, as some wondered why she acted blind

A beautiful Nigerian lady caught the attention of many as she shared a video of her carrying out a task in the market.

The trader (@prettydimples50) sliced vegetables at a fast pace despite closing her eyes.

Vegetables seller attracts attention

Her perfection got many reactions. Many were surprised that she was not scared of her sharp knife. As the lady worked, a woman beside her looked on.

In her video's comment section, Nigerians praised her for being proud of what she does for a living in Akwa Ibom.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blessolink said:

"This must be Akwa lbom or cross river state, no cap."

Dimple said:

"You Dey use your future play."

Fine Igbo girl said:

"The other knife on the table don see shege for this life."

cyprianpeace said:

"Una deh wear uniform for the market?"

El-Lala said:

"Small business, you don add juju into it."

fortunedumnamene said:

"I declare you winner of Guinness record for cutting leaf."

chibaby said:

"This woman go dey cut leave for dream."

user4367071104611 @ fariwealth said:

"Na witch you chop you no say you cut your hand."

officialsokachukwu said:

"If u no cut am for me like this i no buy o."

Meshack Chinonso said:

"Small business we dey manage e reach ur turn u go use babalawo charm."

Judithpearl said:

"Even with eyes opened I’m still scared when using knife."

virginus car a/c global said:

"My dear keep it up, more blessings of GOD to your little effort."

Female trader dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @mariamdiarrasouba61, shared a very short video showing her dancing with her waist while selling in the market.

Without standing up from her stool, the lady moved to the song a person filming her was playing. Many focused on her beauty.

