“You Add Juju”: Video of Beautiful Lady Cutting Vegetables in Market With Eyes Closed Creates Buzz
by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian trader showed people how skilled she was in cutting vegetables for her customers in the market
  • The beautiful lady closed her eyes without fear that the sharp knife she was using could slip and cut her fingers
  • Nigerians in the vegetable seller's comment section praised her for showing off her business, as some wondered why she acted blind

A beautiful Nigerian lady caught the attention of many as she shared a video of her carrying out a task in the market.

The trader (@prettydimples50) sliced vegetables at a fast pace despite closing her eyes.

Vegetables in Nigeria/Lady worked in a market.
The lady cut the vegetables with her eyes shut. Photo source: @prettydimples50
Vegetables seller attracts attention

Her perfection got many reactions. Many were surprised that she was not scared of her sharp knife. As the lady worked, a woman beside her looked on.

In her video's comment section, Nigerians praised her for being proud of what she does for a living in Akwa Ibom.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blessolink said:

"This must be Akwa lbom or cross river state, no cap."

Dimple said:

"You Dey use your future play."

Fine Igbo girl said:

"The other knife on the table don see shege for this life."

cyprianpeace said:

"Una deh wear uniform for the market?"

El-Lala said:

"Small business, you don add juju into it."

fortunedumnamene said:

"I declare you winner of Guinness record for cutting leaf."

chibaby said:

"This woman go dey cut leave for dream."

user4367071104611 @ fariwealth said:

"Na witch you chop you no say you cut your hand."

officialsokachukwu said:
"If u no cut am for me like this i no buy o."

Meshack Chinonso said:

"Small business we dey manage e reach ur turn u go use babalawo charm."

Judithpearl said:

"Even with eyes opened I’m still scared when using knife."

virginus car a/c global said:

"My dear keep it up, more blessings of GOD to your little effort."

Female trader dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @mariamdiarrasouba61, shared a very short video showing her dancing with her waist while selling in the market.

Without standing up from her stool, the lady moved to the song a person filming her was playing. Many focused on her beauty.

