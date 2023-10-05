A Nigerian lady's unique hairstyle captured the attention of passers-by and social media users who watched the clip

In a viral video, she sported an umbrella-inspired hairdo while walking at a marketplace and boarding a tricycle

The video has sparked various reactions with many finding the hairstyle hilarious and others appreciating it as a form of artistic expression

A young lady became the centre of attention as she confidently showcased her one-of-a-kind hairstyle.

The hairdo, resembling a basket and cobweb, immediately caught the eye of onlookers at a bustling marketplace.

Lady rocks basket-like hairdo Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians left in awe after sighting lady with unique hairstyle

With their phones in hand, amused onlookers couldn't resist capturing the moment, resulting in the video going viral on social media platforms.

The video quickly gained traction online, with internet users joining in on the amusement.

Reactions trail video of lady sporting basket-like hairstyle

Many took to the comments section to share their reactions and give the hairstyle humorous nicknames.

The unique and unconventional nature of the hairdo sparked laughter and lighthearted banter among online communities.

While some internet users found the hairstyle hilarious, others saw it as a form of artistic expression.

@chyddo said:

“Just give her POS machine. She already has the umbrella.”

@mylotshotz said:

“Wow this is Art. I love That Hair Style. Would Make sense for a Creative photoshoot.”

@I.tobiloba reacted:

“The roofing rafter is okay, just remaining roofing sheet.”

@eduhandsome said:

“It's probably for a movie Sy role.”

@rarebreed.xo said:

“Na this hairstyle I one do next.”

@myfine_wine reacted:

“Nigeria don start their own Halloween be that.”

@officiallrosie said:

“You can stay under my umbrella, you can stay under my umbrella, ella, ella.”

@chimdindu_01 said:

“If this was a female celebrity, the people won't be surprised rather everybody would want to try it. The word FASHION is CREATIVITY. A job well done to the hair stylist.”

@vivianglow_ said:

“The person that made the hair is so creative.”

@clarindablondeskincare reacted:

“This is so creative.”

Lady rocks full hair in viral photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady with the Twitter name Chocodamixx has got much attention after flaunting a big fluffy hair many took for her natural hair.

A check on the lady's Instagram page shows that she is so much in love with showing off her hair every chance she gets. The lady who is also a model has a deep love for the kind of styles that always draw attention to her profile

Sharing two photos of the full hair on Twitter, the lady wrote: "The sun was hitten." As at the time of writing this report, her post has gathered massive reactions with over 82,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng