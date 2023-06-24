A pretty Nigerian lady showed off her tribal marks without shame in a video that has gone viral online

The pretty lady ignored all the negative comments directed at her facial look as she focused only those praising her confidence

Among TikTokers who reacted to her video were those who believed that her tribal marks had a spiritual undertone

A beautiful Nigerian lady with tribal marks on her face has shown it in a video. The lady rocked a good hairstyle on TikTok.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady (@ewami002) told people that she is not living a fake life. She moved her head from side to side so people could see the marks on her face.

Many people said that the lady looked beautiful. Photo source: @ewami002

Source: TikTok

She did not mind people trying to dampen her joy in the comment section. Some people tried to ascribe meanings to her tribal marks.

Her profile page shows she has many videos showing off her family members and home.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch her video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

GBOLAHAN said:

"E no go better for the person way draw am."

OLAOLODUMAREKITAN ADEDOYIN said:

"Tribal mark is part of us and nothing bad there."

emilolaemmzy said:

"I know say you Dey swear for who draw this."

Coffeecoco said:

"Its not easy to loose a child so I understand the mark but truth be told it didn't make u less pretty it made u special and lovely, you are a DAMSEL."

Adi_sa said:

"This one won go back her mama and papa no gree."

Symply Limart said:

"I just followed her she’s just like me you think it easy to loose a child."

Adufe said:

"I don't know why me and my friends are laughing so hard... but truth be told, you looking stunning darl."

Pweetyvickygold said:

"U are beautiful with the marks u will excel girl thanks for not hiding your nature beauty."

Curvy lady on the road danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful and curvy lady on TikTok made a short video of herself dancing in her neighbourhood as she made cool moves on the road.

The young lady (@ro.makka) in joggers with a black shirt danced with her bare feet on a deserted road.

Lady vibed to Tee Dollar's beat

In other news, a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @arikegold857, got many people's attention when she danced with great energy to a Tee Dollar's sound.

Dressed in a cropped top and tight-fitting skirt, the lady moved her body well despite her size. Many people praised her flexibility.

Source: Legit.ng