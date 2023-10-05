A Nigerian lady has shared the messages she received from her father after he discovered her viral date night video

In the chat, the father warned his daughter that if she got pregnant, he would send her out of the house

The father's extreme reaction has ignited a debate online, with several netizens criticizing his approach

A TikTok user identified as @funky_santaa_ has sparked a heated conversation online with her recent post.

She posted some WhatsApp screenshots showing the messages her father sent to her after seeing her viral date night video.

Dad tackles daughter for going on date night Photo credit: @funky_santaa/TikTok

Captioning the video, she wrote;

"POV: Your strict father finally saw your date night Vlog that went viral."

Dad slams daughter for going on date night

The screenshots she shared showcased a series of furious messages sent by her father upon discovering that she went on a date at night.

The angry father revealed his deep disappointment and anger towards his daughter's actions.

He accused her of blocking him from viewing her videos and living her life without considering his guidance.

The father's messages contained threats of consequences, such as being chased out of the house if she gets pregnant and having her education put on hold.

He expressed concern about her behaviour, both in the video and in her daily life.

The father said;

“So this is what you do now. You blocked me just to live your life the way you want and you think I won't find out. It is sad that my friend was the person that sent this to me. You know what I have been telling you and your sisters

"If you get pregnant, I'll chase you out of the house. Wait for me at home. I naghi egenti.

"I'm sure you do worse than this in school cause if you can go out like this at night when I'm around without me knowing just imagine when I'm not around. You won't come back to your hostel that day. It's like this your school will have to be on hold for now. Cause it seems you need more training. I will discuss with your mom when I get home. Cause it is not me you will disgrace.

"You think I am a kid? Who are you lying to? You don't need to bother yourself madam. I know what to do to you. You think because you are now in the university you think I cannot discipline you again? Aga meme ka i mara na abum nna gi.”

Reactions trail messages of dad tackling daughter over date night

The screenshots shared by Funkysantaa quickly gained attention, with netizens expressing their outrage over the father's extreme reaction.

Many argued that the father's response seemed disproportionate to a simple date night video.

They questioned the level of control he sought to exert over his adult daughter and criticized his use of threats and harsh language.

@favour etomi said:

“E tough for una wey no stubborn oh.”

@chiomapossible said:

“But it's not bad to go on a date na but that person that send this to your dad the person should mind his or her business and focus on their kids.”

@shangy_baby said:

“You did nothing wrong but we know our parents are overprotective sometimes.”

@Owu Kanyimi said:

“Later they will start asking her when she will marry.”

@Sweet_lyn W reacted:

“What's wrong with this date that her father is acting this way.”

@LastShot said:

“You go explain tire, no evidence.”

@MadrinaN said:

“Omo so he wants husband to fly and meet you at home? Nawa oo.”

