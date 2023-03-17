A Nigerian lady and her mum threw her father into a state of confusion for some seconds over a stain on his cloth

It was her mother who remarked that there seemed to be something that looked like a make-up stain on his cloth

The lady got closer to her dad and interrogated him, telling him to confess and reveal who he kissed

A Nigerian lady teased her father in a funny way over a stain at the shoulder area of his white senator outfit.

In a TikTok video, while the man was walking ahead of them, his wife remarked that a make-up stain was on his cloth.

She questioned her dad about the stain. Photo Credit: @officialhonee

Source: TikTok

His daughter caught up with him to examine what her mum saw. Speaking in Yoruba, the lady immediately concluded that someone had kissed her dad and began to interrogate him.

She asked the puzzled man to disclose the identity of the person who kissed him. This attracted his wife as observed from the closeness of her voice in the background as the interrogation continued.

A male folk in the background dismissed the funny assumptions, saying it was a stain caused by sand.

The lady jocularly accused her dad of allowing a woman put her blossom in his mouth.

Watch the video below:

Saddest_ gurl_ever said:

"Don’t stress my baby I don’t like it."

Adejoke11th said:

"Na me kiss ur papa."

morayolawal said:

"Stop disturbing my boyfriend oooo.

"Is me that kiss him."

folashadeogunleye4 said:

"U can disturb this man for Africa."

Just_4twenty_Mafia said:

"Daddy no gree for them o nah set up."

Harjohkeh said:

"I'm so sorry I'm d one that kiss him I don't know it will stain his cloth, Help me beg big mummy oooo."

@Roselle 28 said:

"This girl sef you and your mama nah something else."

