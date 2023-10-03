A 19-year-old girl recently talked to her father about the unhappiness she felt in her relationship

Surprising, her African father's calm and encouraging reply garnered praise from netizens

Vera advised viewers to open up but not always to friends, sharing how sadness and depression almost took a toll on her

A 19-year-old girl with the handle @dear.vera on TikTok has shared her experience after opening up to her dad about her relationship struggles.

She sent him a message expressing her unhappiness, and to her surprise, her dad responded with understanding and support.

Father encourages 19-year-old daughter in unhappy relationship

He reminded her that she was still a youth and encouraged her not to dwell on the bad situation too much.

In his words:

“For Christ's sake you are only 19 years ooo. Don't cry too much wai. It's unfortunate that you had to go through this. You are a smart girl. So now you have limited yourself to a segment of people. He's a good guy tho. He has a good attitude. Me I have a different perspective to things. Everyone has a story. So I don't judge people.”

Vera's pens advice to netizens amid personal struggles

Moved by her father's response, Vera took the opportunity to advise her viewers on the importance of opening up.

She emphasized that while friends can be supportive, it is not always the best option to open up to them.

Vera added that sadness and depression nearly overwhelmed her before she found the courage to confide in her father.

She wrote;

“Try opening up but not always to your friends. Sadness & Depression almost killed me.”

Reactions as dad shows support for young daughter who's in sad relationship

Netizens praised her dad for his wise and compassionate response, highlighting his good character and non-judgmental attitude.

They praised him for creating a safe space for his daughter to share her feelings without fear of judgment.

However, some netizens shared their struggles in opening up to their own fathers, highlighting the challenges faced when seeking support and understanding.

@Pretty-Monic reacted:

“My mum always disturb me abt marriage, d day i told her abt my experience wit guys omo we cried 2gether & she gave me pastors number to call 4 prayers.”

@Chioma Okpara said:

“Make I open up them use me do family meeting.”

@Olivia A said:

“I wish my dad didn't Break me first it's fyn thou everybody doesn't get lucky.”

@Ugomsinachi FX reacted:

My papa go just seize my phone ele try this thing with my dad.”

@Zemira said:

“I never even pour my heart like this to my mama talk of my papa.”

@Dz_Martha said:

“A father like this, is the only reason am decisive of the men I go out with. Reasonable.”

@Honey's luxury said:

“They never born me well to try this, small thing wey I tell my mummy the other day, any small thing wey I do na wetin she dey use abuse me be that.”

@Abigail reacted:

“And i was 18 yrs when I opened up to my Dad, he had the best words ever, I hadn't expected it. They're very good souls.”

@Josephine said:

“You should always thank God for giving you a father like this. I am 20 and I won't try this. He even question me when I make calls.”

@Sung koseok said:

“Indeed he is the father of the year.”

Watch the video below:

