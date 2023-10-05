A Nigerian man has shared his financial advice for Ilebaye, the winner of the BBNaija All-Stars season

The advice included donating to charity, supporting fellow housemate Tacha, and investing in a 'mama put' business

While some netizens supported his financial advice, many others insisted that his suggestions were not valid

A Nigerian man has gone viral after offering his financial guidance to Ilebaye, the winner of the BBNaija All Stars season.

In a viral video, he advised Ilebaye to allocate 20 million naira to charity, emphasizing the importance of sharing her wealth.

Man advises Ilebaye to give N50 million to Tacha, open food business

He further suggested giving 50 million naira to Tacha, a former housemate, for financial mentorship, praising her financial intelligence.

Lastly, he recommended investing the remaining 50 million naira in a ‘mama put’ food business, highlighting the stability of the food industry in the country.

He said;

“Let me advise you before you commit financial abomination. That’s my own little way of supporting the young ones, give 20 million naira to charity, because no be only you go chop the money.

"Secondly, give 50 million to Tacha. Tacha is the only BBNaija housemate with evidence, others na my papa get money. She didn’t even win during her time so imagine if she had won.

"Before this housemates are voted, we need to ask ourselves if they can handle money. Na so Efe blow 25 million naira under one week. Tacha is the only one with good financial IQ. So give Tacha 50 million naira for financial mentorship.

"Thirdly, open mama put with the remaining 50 million naira because the way the country is going now food is the only way you can make money. No matter how hard the country is. People must buy food. I don’t want to hear that you bought a house or a car. I’ve given you my advice if you like, take the advice if you like, don’t take it.”

Reactions as man advises Ilebaye on how to spend N120 million prize money

Following the social media user's advice, netizens flooded the comments section with a range of reactions.

Some found the advice nonsensical, questioning the logic behind supporting Tacha and investing in a small eatery.

Others, however, appreciated the user's lighthearted approach and unconventional suggestions.

@elegant_by_zaddys_queen said:

“You are mad with due respect, so she give tacha 50 million Abi.”

@steve_dye15xx said:

“Make person get 120m and you say make e nor buy car? Your ear well well.”

@brendanukagodservices said:

“He said Financial abomination.”

@bright_benlow commented:

“I just wan make am so people go da advice me how to use my money and I no go still listen to them.”

@official_abfinnest reacted:

“NAXO # Titans don blowwwe.”

@undisputed_conda said:

“This guy been good but now he dey talk trash.”

@meelahmalia_collectibles said:

“Open mama put off me.”

@dequezgram reacted:

“Na when person buy something or win something this guy dey come out.”

@ceo_sage commented:

“You talk well sir.”

@noellikesrock said:

“This one na iTk.”

@iamfineszcollins8 reacted:

“Dem suppose tie u cane well well.”

@marvydice reacted:

“Na una wa Dey post this guy I blame.”

@laafiaji_ said:

“Abeg keep quiet. Worry about yourself!”

Watch the video below:

Man opens 'mama put' business in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man called Azeez has taken sweet Nigerian jollof rice to the streets of London, putting the rare taste on the lips of many Oyinbo people.

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some Oyinbo people could be seen as they lined up to buy food from the restaurant. In a short chat with Legit.ng reporter, Azeez said he started the restaurant with one other person, but that he now runs it alone.

Azeez said: "I'm from Lagos, Surulere. We live in London so we decided to bring food to the city. We were two when we started but now, I'm running myself." When @IamOlajideAwe shared the tweet, it generated interest from Nigerians who commended the hustling spirit of the man. Nigerians quickly took to the comment section of the tweet to express their views.

