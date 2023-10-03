"I'd Be The Happiest Person if Subsidy is Re-Introduced": NLC President Opens Up

FCT, Abuja - Joe Ajaero, the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said he would be the happiest person if the subsidy is re-introduced.

Ajaero said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday night, October 3. The interview was monitored by Legit.ng.

NLC president on fuel subsidy removal

It would be recalled that Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy on petrol in his speech at his inauguration on May 29. Since then, the price of petrol has tripled across major cities from less than N200 per litre to about N600 per litre.

More to come…

