A Nigerian widow who achieved success from running a 'mama put' business has opened up on her inspiring story

Catherine Obi has been in the business for the past 40 years she was bale to singlehandedly send four of her children abroad

The aged woman did not slow down when her husband passed away and has now expanded to the point of becoming an employer of labour

A Nigerian widow identified as Catherine Obi has revealed that she singlehandedly sponsored four of her kids overseas with money derived from her 'mama put' business.

The Anambra indigene plies her trade in Ondo state and has been in the business 40 years and counting.

She started the business on her own. Photo Credit: YouTube/Danica Kosy

In an interview with vlogger Danica Kosy, the mother of seven stated that she moved to Ore with her husband but he passed away shortly after.

Catherine became a widow automatically and focused solely on her business and kids and is now reaping the benefits of her hustle.

Her restaurant offers numerous local meals including soups like egusi and she has a retinue of workers under her payroll. On why she still uses firewood to cook, the septuagenarian said:

"I use firewood to cook since i started this business and I am used to it. Apart from that, firewood is faster for me, i prefer it."

Social media reactions

Vera everestus-okafor said:

"Thank you so much mama!

"There's no excuse for us not to do something worthwhile with our lives inspite of the challenges...

"Mama, you're are a model for us modern women today."

Fanny Amen Ossai said:

"Thank God for her & the strength God gave her. She has acquired great experience in handling catering business over the years. Congratulations mama."

Oly's Space said:

"Chai, she is full of strength and resilience. I just learnt something from this woman. May she live long to enjoy the fruit of her labour."

Hang With Omaa said:

"I love her strength, her tenacity, agile woman, lost her husband early in life, lost some of her kids but she is still her, strong and thriving. Business of over 4decades is still flourishing after sending people abroad and building a lavish home. She didn't even say let her relax and enjoy life, she is still working and training people on how to do the cooking business."

Nigerian man opens 'mama put' business in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had set up a 'mama put' business in London.

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some Oyinbo people could be seen as they lined up to buy food from the restaurant.

In a short chat with Legit.ng reporter, Azeez said he started the restaurant with one other person, but that he now runs it alone. Azeez said:

"I'm from Lagos, Surulere. We live in London so we decided to bring food to the city. We were two when we started but now, I'm running myself."

