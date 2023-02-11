A man approached a nursing mother who was sitting at a roadside mama put and gave her a bouquet of Naira notes

After giving her the money, the man started dancing for the nursing mother so as to entertain and cheer her up

The video which lasted 30 seconds has gone viral and attracted more than 10 million views from dance lovers on TikTok

A man who danced for a nursing mother and gave her plenty of Naira notes in a viral TikTok video.

The dancer known on TikTok as @brytiwundu met the woman at a roadside mama put and decided to cheer her up with a sweet dance.

After dancing for the nursing mother, the man gave her plenty of Naira notes. Photo credit: TikTok/@bryiwundu.

Source: UGC

When Bryt saw the woman in the 30 seconds video, she was busy feeding her baby. She did not know that something good was coming her way.

How man danced for nursing mum and gave her Naira notes

He first presented the bouquet of N500 notes to her and she was surprised at first.

Not knowing exactly what to do, the woman decided to pick one of the numerous Naira notes from the bouquet.

But just before she could pick one of the notes, Bryt signaled her to take the whole thing. She took it with joy.

After she took the money, Bryt started dancing for her and she promptly stood up and joined the dance. 1 million people have seen the video after it was posted on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Teggy said:

"She looked so scared and surprised at first… like no one has ever treated her with so much love… God bless you!"

@iconicspeedy commented:

"Wow that woman deserves so much, She's not greedy even after being through a lot, she wanted to take just one."

@Mary Riak said:

"She only was gonna take one. I hope she gets more than what she deserves in this life! My heart is so full."

@RiriSavage007 commented:

"Wow thanks for making her smile."

Old woman gets N1 million

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man danced for an old woman who sat by the roadside.

The man would later trace the woman's house so as to give her some money.

When he found the woman, he gave her the sum of N1 million donated by his fans.

Source: Legit.ng