A Nigerian lady has been handed a five-year ban by the Canadian government through the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRRC)

The lady's problem started after she applied for a two-year Canadian work visa through a woman someone referred her to on Facebook

She decided to write IRRC after paying N270k for processing and not hearing anything for months only to get a heartbreaking letter from them

A victim of a Canadian work visa scam has been banned from entering the North American country for five years.

Facebook user, Amanda Chisom, shared the letter Canada's Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRRC) gave the lady on September 20, 2023, via email.

The lady was scammed by a supposed visa agent on Facebook

Amanda shared the lady's story on Facebook, revealing she got it from her inbox, but failed to spill the sender's name.

The victim narrated how she paid N270k to a visa agent named Ijeh Loveth someone referred to her on Facebook.

The unidentified lady said she discovered after doing biometrics that it was a visitor's visa Loveth was processing and not the work visa she paid for.

When she confronted Loveth, she was told to relax and that it would turn out to be a work visa. However, the victim was not relaxed and kept on following up on the application.

Ijeh Loveth's ghosts an unsuspecting applicant

According to the lady, she asked Loveth for her IRRC login details to ascertain the documents used for her but her request was not granted.

"...She refused to give them to me with the excuse that some of her applicants had hijacked the application.

"I kept calling this lady and sending her WhatsApp msg just to follow up with the application, she would not pick up or respond to any call or messages but she would always come on Facebook so commented on her post telling her to pick up my call or respond to my message and she blocked me on all her pages," the lady wrote.

Lady writes IRRC herself

The lady eventually wrote to IRRC herself in a bid to follow up on her application and found out she had been placed on a five-year entry ban. According to IRRC, a decision has been made on her application since June 11, 2023. An excerpt of IRRC's reply to her reads:

"You have been found inadmissible to Canada in accordance with paragraph 40 (1) (a) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for directly or indirectly misrepresenting or withholding material facts relating to a relevant matter that induces or could induce an error in the administration of the IRPA.

"In accordance with paragraph A40 (2) (a), you will remain inadmissible to Canada for a period of five years from the date of this letter or from the date a previous order was enforced."

