A funny video of a young woman who had been eagerly waiting for her passport with visa but failed to spot the sticker on one of the pages has amused many people TikTok.

She had applied for a visa to travel to a foreign country with better opportunities and was over the moon when she received her passport in the mail.

She quickly opened the envelope and scanned through the pages of her passport, hoping to see the shiny visa sticker that would grant her entry to her dream destination.

However, she could not find it anywhere and started to panic, thinking that there had been a mistake or a delay.

She showed her passport to her dad, who was also curious about the visa sticker.

He gently took the passport from her and carefully turned the pages one by one, looking for the elusive sticker.

Finally, he found it on a page that she had apparently skipped over in her excitement.

She hugged her dad and thanked him for his help.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User9191871616170 reacted:

"Congratulations my daughter got her own last month she arrived in UK this morning."

Debby:

"CongratulationsI shall be congratulated too very soon."

User63838336367 wrote:

"I tap into your travel blessings. Ab baby of lagos God is enough for me (yoU) to worship indeed congratulations sis."

User439014799488:

"What's yours score, l have 5.0 ielt general."

LymarhLuxury:

"There's something that captivated my attention you said you did the process all by yourself please I will glad if you can put me through."

Jolafash:

"I got my passport delivered to me today without no preparation of traveling to any country yet but I hope and believe and l use this video."

Lady secures visa to UK, informs her selfless dispatch rider, man gets emotional

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has made people emotional after sharing a video which captured the moment she bade her dispatch rider farewell.

As the man made a delivery to her address, the lady (@bodyandsoles_) causally told him that she was relocating abroad.

In a TikTok video, the man kept quiet for some seconds and wondered who would give him constant jobs now that the lady wanted to leave the country.

Source: Legit.ng