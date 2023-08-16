A Nigerian man living abroad has advised people to be very smart when answering questions at an embassy

In a detailed video shared via the TikTok app, he revealed a tricky question that has made people get deported from Canada

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many thanking him for the information

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Noxa, a Nigerian man living abroad has delved into the reasons behind Canada's deportation of individuals.

According to Noxa, several Nigerians have been deported from Canada for failing to answer a tricky question rightly.

Nigerian man shares tricky question asked at Canadian embassy Photo credit: @noxacomedy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He explained the case of a lady who was deported at the point of entry due to her intention to work in Canada while holding a Tourist visa.

The lady had expressed her willingness to seize job opportunities if they arose during her visit to Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, when questioned by immigration officials about the purpose of her visit, she claimed to be a tourist with a one-month stay plan.

Noxa explains tricky questions to Nigerians who intend to move to Canada

In his video, Noxa emphasized the crucial point that individuals with a Tourist visa are not permitted to work in Canada without a valid work permit. As a result, the lady was promptly sent back to her home country.

According to him, officers at the embassy would ask holders of tourist visas if they would stay in the country if they find a job.

He advised netizens to think well and answer smartly as they risk deportation if they fail to be wise.

He reiterated:

“You cannot work in Canada when you have a Tourist visa because you don’t have a work permit.”

This revelation by Noxa shed light on the strict enforcement of immigration policies in Canada and serves as a cautionary tale for those who may unknowingly violate their visa conditions.

Reactions as man shares reason some people get deported from Canada

The video has sparked discussions and raised awareness among TikTok users about the importance of adhering to immigration regulations when visiting foreign countries.

@Saphii commented:

“I’m surprised I wasn’t asked questions. I just went for my permit and left.”

@Joy_tims commented:

“I really understand this. This is the truth, u need to be smarter than these people.”

@RICH KOBBY SCOTT commented:

“You opened my eye on this question bro.”

@Shades reacted:

“Good education.”

@Godsplan reacted:

“This thing na very gud update u need to keep records should in case.”

@julls said:

“But this one if this question is asked, it's just common sense and smartness.”

@BobbyTech reacted:

“Thank you so much boss.”

@Tee flow vibes commented:

“One thing about the consular is that the moment you fail a question they won't bother going further to ask the next question.”

@unbothered_elle said:

“Na only sense person need nobody go tell u.”

@RoyalBite cakes and services reacted:

“Thank you for the information.”

Watch the video below:

Man in tears as best friend relocates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man accompanied his best friend to the airport as he relocated to Canada.

The moment the two friends said their final goodbyes at the airport was caught on camera and made people emotional. The pal, who was left behind, looked better composed as his Canada-bound friend fought off tears from his eyes while leaving the scene.

The short clip made many recount how their friends left the country and how it made them feel at that time. The video has amassed over 72k views at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng