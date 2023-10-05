Two mums from different nations show off their dance skills at their kids’ wedding in a viral video

The video captures the joyful moment when the mums, who came from Germany and Nigeria respectively, joined the dance floor at their children’s wedding

The mums displayed their amazing dance moves and cultural styles, delighting the guests and the internet

A heartwarming video of two mums from different countries dancing together at their children’s wedding has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows the mums, who are from Germany and Nigeria respectively, having a friendly dance-off on the dance floor at the wedding reception.

Mothers from different nations compete on the dance floor. Photo credit: TikTok/@lumigoldalaga07

Source: TikTok

The mums dazzled the crowd with their impressive dance moves and their unique cultural expressions, as they switched between Nigerian and German music.

The video was posted on social media by one of the guests, who said that the mums were very happy and proud of their children’s union.

The video has been viewed by millions of people online and has received many compliments from netizens who admired the mums for their enthusiasm and harmony.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Precious reacted:

"Na oyinbo we go choose cause she's a fast learner and she tried."

Madina6363 said:

"Na the German mother be the happiest in that hall."

Blessed super wrote:

"Na that German mother has been waiting for that day to come see the way she dey smile."

Joyce George said:

"The German mum really prepared herself for the Nigerian wedding, I mean her dance steps is too much."

Kaffy018 commented:

"She killed it, she not only danced like a nigerian woman but danced like a yoruba mother."

TheToluroy:

"Lol love the fact the Nigerian woman was so calm and let her have the moment,see her smiling all excited."

Davies_bukolami:

"Mama German rock am."

David Femi-Phoenix B:

"Na Oyinbo win.... No sentiment. She is a fast learner."

Laura catering:

"The german mm didn't come to joke. i love her smile and moves."

Western:

"Oyinbo them get free mind happiness is free."

Bryan_nwoke:

"The German mum is just excited to be here love it."

