A young Nigerian man who recently found love showed off his oyinbo woman as they had a wedding ceremony

The woman was happy with the way his family and friends accepted her during their bridal and wedding events

Many Nigerians who reacted to their wedding ceremony had several funny comments that doubted the love between them

A video showing the oyinbo woman a Nigerian got married to has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the old woman had a mini bridal shower party as Nigerian ladies celebrated with her. The man said he was happy their wedding was successful.

Beautiful interracial couple

Seconds into the video, the woman posed with her bridesmaids. The woman was surprised when she walked into a room that had already been decorated with balloons and petals.

Many people who reacted to the wedding ceremony said that more young Nigerians are becoming open to interracial love. Their clip was shared by @wemmygift_more.

Osi nachi said:

"Your girlfriend fit be one of the bridesmaids. I trust my country."

Lena said:

"Na only Nigerians understand watin de sup.... happy married life my gee."

Chigozie said:

"If Tinubu like make e put fuel 2000 Omo I no dey marry any old woman, abroad is actually overrated, it’s not worth it but enjoy."

user6808618621749 said:

"Make we tell her."

user5092790731696 said:

"What green card has put together, let no country put asunder."

bobby_Roland said:

"Not me telling my husband to catch one oyinbo, I go represent he mama."

Princess Mary said:

"Congratulations dear. in nine months time I'll come and eat rice for the naming ceremony."

Venus asked:

"Na the bride mama be this?"

Queen Rose said:

"Congratulations Brother mi.The hustle is real."

oluwafunmito01 said:

"I understand u paddi me this Nigeria no easy."

