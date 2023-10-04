A beautiful Nigerian lady was happy as she finally got the new iPhone 15 that has been trending since its release

The lady said that the pink version she had earlier shown interest in was going to take time to get to the store

After purchasing the phone, people who wanted to pick holes in her celebration said she bought it with the UK credit system

A Nigerian lady in the UK stirred massive reactions after she got an iPhone 15 and celebrated the purchase.

The lady, @dejoke.xx, said she had to get the iPhone 15 Pro because she was tired of waiting for the pink version, which could take up to 21 days to come to the store.

The lady held her new iPhone 15. Photo source: @dejoke.xx

Unboxed iPhone 15 with cable

After the lady got the device in a TikTok video, she unboxed it so that people could see the iPhone 15 and the accessory that came with it.

Many people tried to belittle her achievement by saying she could only afford it through the UK credit system.

Zainab Hammed said:

"On top credit. Believe anything you see online at your risk."

Sleeky said:

"Even if it’s credit, her account was good enough to approve the payment, some people account no fit approve it earpod."

Chi Ma said:

"I been think say you pay cash."

The lady replied:

"Yenyenyen. Go and collect your own tunfulu."

sunshinexxxx said:

"Ooo the phone is pretty."

Sissy_Nurse said:

"That means you can’t use any other sim or even use it outside uk. Is it? Or is the unlocked one you bought."

d ghost said:

"Show us love too ...una overseas rich madam."

Omo said:

"All of you saying credit, she buy am Abi she no buy am? Coming from a dysfunctional society no dey let una see the benefits of credit ask dangote."

Gbolly Lastborn said:

"Why you go post phone of 24 months contract God Abeg oh all this new comer eh Una wahala too much with time sha all this no go be anything to you."

Man gets iPhone 15 Pro Max for N2m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man got many talking with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max he bought for himself. His receipt showed he paid N2 million for it.

Showing the phone off in a video, the man with the TikTok handle, @omo9ixee, said:

"First to buy 15 Pro Max."

Source: Legit.ng