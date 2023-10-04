A cement distributor complained after she heard that BUA slashed its price despite having old stock in her shop

The woman wondered if the company did not consider distributors like her before the price slash was determined

Many Nigerians condemned the woman's outburst, asking her if she would complain if the price were increased

A cement distributor lamented bitterly following BUA group slashing the price of its building material product to N3,500.

The woman said ever since the price slash was announced, she had not sold any of the bags of cement she had in her shop.

Price of cement slashed

Facing the bags of cement, the distributor wondered if she would eat them if nobody came to patronise her.

She said prospective buyers even came after the price slash to negotiate for N2,000 per bag. She sarcastically told them to bring N1,000 instead.

The woman begged the government and the company to review their price-slash decision, saying it has affected her business. @jid_olams shared her video.

Sir_Shizzy said:

"When dem dey increase am uns no dey complain but well I understand your pain."

iykefelix170 said:

"Abeg make she keep quiet. If cement increased to 9000 will she be here ranting. Is business for you."

Oba67 said:

"Painful but when the price was increased were you pre-informed?"

JOSHMAN BTC said:

"Oga I don’t pity una at all because business is bitcoins when e increases you gain and when e fall you lose."

Olaniyi said:

"But we all praying for good economy."

beoboy998 wondered:

"Who knows when you dey cash out"

vickyminaj88 said:

"But if them increased am u wont talk like this."

Dada Dele said:

"Madam reduce the price dey will refund ur money at the factory."

