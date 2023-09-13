A lady showed off a pink version of the newly released iPhone 15, and many ladies were excited about it

Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro Max with bigger functions, the pink version was only the least of the 15 series

Among thousands who reacted to her Apple event video were some who said they preferred if it was Pro Max

A female tech reviewer who attended the Apple event on Tuesday, September 12, flaunted a pink version of iPhone 15.

The lady (@ijustine) stood beside other Apple lovers as they examined a wide range of iPhone 15 devices to see its incredible features.

The pink iPhone 15 has two cameras at the back. Photo source: @ijustine

Source: TikTok

Apple's new USB-C feature

In another TikTok clip, the lady held an iPhone 15 Pro Max and tested the camera. She said both the back and selfie cameras looked sharp.

She also displayed Apple's new USB-C feature in the new 15 release. She was, however, more excited about the pink one.

Watch one of her videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Daizy Sanchez said:

"Are these the iPhone 15 and 15 plus ? Because one looks a little smaller."

Lame foo asked:

"Can you show the iPhone 15 pro comparing the natural titanium and white titanium?"

Angel said:

"iPhone 15 and I’m holding a iPhone 8."

Amore said:

"iPhone 15 and I'm holding a IPhone 11."

Bammie said:

"iPhone 15 is out already Im still using my Iphone xsmax."

eidz said:

"iphone 15 and i'm holding a redmi."

Juni Marie Tonning sad:

"It's so pretty! Finally a pretty pink!! But wow the iphone 15 pro finish!"

BigJoeFaith92 said:

"It looks like the last iPhone."

JavierSN95 joked:

"Usb C innovation buhahahahha."

Andrea Galo asked:

"Is charger included or u gotta buy it separately?"

