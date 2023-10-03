A heartwarming video of a Ugandan woman who finally met her online lover in person has gone viral

The woman’s lover traveled from the USA to surprise her, and they shared a passionate hug and kissed at the airport

The woman said they met on a dating website, and their relationship blossomed into deep love

They also sealed their reunion with a romantic kiss that showed how much they missed each other.

The woman revealed they had met on a dating website and developed a strong bond that turned into deep love.

She said they had been talking for a long time and had decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AmondiAroko said:

"Finally some black love."

User3420295977640 wrote:

"l once downloaded an app and after signing in I saw kajoba. His our neighbor here."

youngest...realtor commented:

"My brain telling me how they are goimg to kwepicha the whole night."

JeffArinaitwel also commented:

"All comments I see are focused on which app for visa purposes not love, your lover can come from anywhere, even neighbours."

Puppyluvdedanca:

"And then there's me with my imaginary boyfriend."

Kakamorenike:

"Online dating isn't for the faint hearted... If you aren't strong enough please don't even try it as for me I am so soon with online dating mio le waku."

Nigerian lady cries out as online lover visits her for the first time, chats surface

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a frustrated young lady has revealed how her first meeting with her online boyfriend shattered her heart.

According to her, she decided not to travel for the holidays because her online boyfriend was coming to see her.

However, she regretted the meeting as she discovered the young guy was broke and not as wealthy as she thought.

