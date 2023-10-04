A heartwarming video of a young lady who danced with joy near her sister who was walking to the podium to receive her certificate has gone viral

The little sister showed more enthusiasm in her dancing than the graduate herself

It turned out that the graduate had been very supportive and had helped her pay her school fees as well

A touching video of a young lady who burst into a jubilant dance near her sister who was walking to the podium to receive her certificate has captured the attention of many people.

The little sister displayed more energy and excitement in her dancing than the graduate herself.

Little sister's happiness overflow. Photo credit: TikTok/@codebluemedicaltraining

Source: TikTok

It turned out that the graduate had been a supportive pillar in her life, assisting her with school fees as well as other expenses.

The video showcased the strong bond between the sisters and the celebration of their hard-earned achievement.

Wanjiru John reacted:

"The happiness she has is undescribable."

Chichi t said:

"Can't wait for this on 2025."

Lisandalenkosi commented:

"A downfall of a man is forgoing where you come from...don't forget her. may God continually bless her hands."

Julietobonyo:

"Can't wait to dance like this on my sister's graduation."

Slymooh:

"God may my sister make me proud too."

Shelly commented:

"This is me. She's the real graduand."

Agric officer:

"Sister be like 'is time to get back my money."

Shems-Stories:

"Am not paying fees but I make sure she gets all she needs and I can't wait to do this kinder dance tooo."

Audrey Achieng:

"I feel your happiness."

Marylwalliams:

"Congratulations guys and how long does perioperative theater technology training take."

