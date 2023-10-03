A heartwarming video of a young woman who returned from NYSC camp to salute her mother, who supported her education, has gone viral

A video that captures the emotional reunion of a young woman and her mother after she completed her NYSC camp has melted many hearts online.

The woman, who had just finished her mandatory one-year national service, ran to her mother with joy and gratitude and gave her a respectful salute and a cheerful hip hip hooray for her selfless service to her.

Truly moving emotional salute between mother and daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@monioluwa476

Her mother, who had supported her education through thick and thin, was overwhelmed with pride and happiness and hugged her daughter tightly.

They both shed tears of joy as they sang in praise of God for making this moment of happiness possible.

This video is a beautiful testimony of the love and gratitude of a daughter to her mother, who sacrificed a lot for her future.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bukkyjoy reacted:

"If you were crying as well let gather here."

Adejoke274 said:

"See me crying like a baby. Your mom and my mom must eat the fruits of their labors."

Tobby wrote:

"Only God knows what she has been through.. may yoU eat the fruits of her labour."

Ayinke Olami commented:

"This video touch my heart see me crying while watching this video omoh the day i will see my parents lasan."

Abikeamodeduno405:

"See me crying watching this, lyaniwura I pray she eat the fruit of her labour,and for you welcome to favor market ,ise alalubarika lorUko jesu."

Tifelove9:

"Congratulations,when is time for her to be eating the fruit of the labor she will not find missing..I was moved by her cry...mother love."

User8675270511594 also commented:

"Congratulations to mum and daughter we will all eat the fruit of our labOur ijn."

Abukia:

"This got me teary Congratulations sis, May our parents live long in good health to witness our glory ijn."

NYSC photo of Nigerian lady and her mum goes viral online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Valerie Usigbe, got the internet buzzing after she shared a photo of herself and her mum in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniforms.

Established in 1973, NYSC is a one-year mandatory service for Nigerian graduates, and Valerie's mum did hers 32 years ago.

In the collaged photo Valerie shared on Twitter, she struck the same pose her mother did many years ago. Her mum's photo looked low-quality, but the duo looked lovely in the outfit.

