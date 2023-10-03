A heavily pregnant woman shared a dance video that prompted netizens to participate in a guessing game

A dance video shared by @ghost.tv.uk on TikTok captures a heavily pregnant and agile woman.

In the caption accompanying the video, she playfully requested that viewers guess the number of babies in her stomach.

The intriguing video prompt sparked curiosity and engagement among netizens who joined in the guessing game

Since the video was posted, netizens have flooded the comments section with their guesses and opinions.

While many called numbers below 10, some others insisted that she was carrying over 10 unborn babies.

Reactions trail video of pregnant woman flaunting baby bump

The video created an interactive and engaging atmosphere, with netizens eagerly awaiting the reveal of the correct answer.

@Cora Highsmith said:

“Quadruplets.”

@octofer reacted:

“1 cuz she said baby not babies.”

@Robbie reacted:

“2 adults in there.”

@Ice Charlotte said:

“Sometimes 1 baby has big tummy but I'm hoping it's 2 babies congratulations.”

@vidash487 said:

“50 adults and 20 babies.”

@Addisong commented:

“3 (triplets)”

@Baby blue said:

“10 for sure.”

@Cin Yorel said:

“The body is a Wonderland. you look beautiful! 2 babies.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman with 2 kids displays fine baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman identified as @itsbluex3 on TikTok shared a video showcasing her baby bump without stretch marks.

She reiterated that despite it being her third pregnancy, she has never experienced stretch marks. The happy woman displayed her baby bump and her protruding stomach with no visible sign of a stretch mark.

"When you're on your 3rd baby with no stretch marks," she captioned the video. Her video has gained significant attention, sparking pregnancy and stretch marks discussions. Viewers were amazed by her ability to maintain smooth skin throughout multiple pregnancies.

