A female corps member appreciated her mother in a beautiful way as she passed out from the compulsory one year national service

The excited lady in her full NYSC uniform hit the market where her mum erks a living to announce her feat

After flaunting her NYSC certificate in her mother's face, she gave a salute before they both hugged

A Nigerian lady who recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program has melted hearts on the net with how she appreciated her mother.

Sporting the NYSC uniform, the female corps member stormed the market where her mum fries snacks for a living and flaunted her certificate.

She gave her mother a salute. Photo Credit: TikTok/@karimahomobola1

Source: UGC

After flaunting the certificate before her mother, the lady then saluted her mother who looked excited.

Both mother and daughter then hugged afterwards. The lovely moment was shared by the lady on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She appreciated God for her parents while hoping to get a better job.

"Tears of joy only i am very grateful to God for giving me this woman and my dad, Ya Allah provide a better jof for me," her caption of the video reads.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Racheal said:

"Congratulations ma’am .... Thnks for been a motivation and for strong woman ❤️❤️❤️."

symplybola❤️ said:

"I was crying hoping to witness this but my parents death couldn’t make it possible for me congratulations."

Adesuwa Asemota said:

"I cried and laugh at the same time. congratulations more greatness will come your way."

ogbonnaesther101 said:

"Congratulations dear,your parents will eat the fruits of their labor over you,Weldon for making them proud."

AbikeShugaa said:

"May God bless you more this is so amazing. Your mum will never die untimely she will live long to enjoy the fruit of her labo."

"Corper" goes to market to salute brother who quit school so she could be a graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corps member had visited her brother at the market to salute him for dropping out of school in order for her to become a graduate.

Marching in a marketplace, the lady performed a parade to his shop as she addressed the camera, narrating how the man dropped out of school for them after their father died.

Esther said that he made that sacrifice so that she and her siblings could have a good education. The grateful lady, therefore, stated that she would like to give him six salutes to pay her respect.

After her military parade, the man walked down from his shop and hugged her. The female corps member disclosed that he is not just a brother but their daddy.

Source: Legit.ng