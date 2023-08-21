Internet users have gushed over a photo of a Nigerian lady and her mother in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniforms

The lady shared the collaged photo showing her mum in the khaki 32 years ago and herself many years later

Many people found it difficult to tell them apart and marvelled at the striking resemblance between mother and daughter

A Nigerian lady, Valerie Usigbe, got the internet buzzing after she shared a photo of herself and her mum in NYSC uniforms.

Established in 1973, NYSC is a one year mandatory service for Nigerian graduates and Valerie's mum did hers 32 years ago.

In the collaged photo Valerie shared on Twitter, she struck the same pose her mother did many years ago.

Her mum's photo looked of low quality but the duo looked lovely in the outfit. Valerie's tweet blew up with over 11k likes as many people gushed over their fine looks.

Netizens agreed they looked so much alike.

See Valerie's tweet below:

Their resemblance amazes netizens

@theyasmeeniah said:

"There's resemblance and then there's copy and paste This one right here is Ctrl C+V ."

@Lady_Frahnses said:

"Omooo! This is just like me and my mum.

"People look at us now and there's no single resemblance but see her at my age, we are exactly the same ."

@Godspeed_399 said:

"The drop off in quality of the NYSC uniform is bad. Nigeria must do better.

"PS.

"Am sure mama is very proud, congratulations ."

@obimadu274 said:

"Afta all the shege banza we're being served in Naija, na this kin beautiful pix dey make pipo smile.

"Thanks for this lovely pix.

"You and your mum look beautiful.

"Hail her for us and have a lovely day."

@Osazee_the_JEDi said:

"What did you do with your dad's copy of genes ...

"It's not adding up ."

@LengdungT said:

"The apple doesn't fall from the tree. So beautiful."

@lex_nwandu said:

"Looks like the same person."

