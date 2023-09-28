A TikTok video of a young woman who dressed up and took some photos to send to her mum has gone viral

The mum was overjoyed to see the photos and sent a voice note on WhatsApp praising her

She complimented her daughter for the stunning photos and said she had updated her status by posting them

A heartwarming video of a young woman who wore a stylish outfit and snapped some gorgeous photos to surprise her mum has become a sensation on TikTok.

The mum was ecstatic to receive the photos and sent a heartfelt voice note on WhatsApp expressing her admiration for her.

Mother's hype for daughter impresses people. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrsvibess

Source: TikTok

She showered her daughter with compliments for the stunning photos and revealed that she had shared them with her friends by updating her status.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dammy reacted:

"'Da sori instagram' is my favs."

Pelz said:

"Hope you "Da sori Instagram."

Vanessa Ohaha wrote:

"Pawon!!!!!!! Your mummy is the best!!"

Gbonju commented:

"When your mum is your best friend "Aa gisti laale."

Madamdebo:

"Abeg borrow me your mummy for my birthday."

Sharon Ozzy:

"Can we shift the focus a little to that heartfelt epistle that mum reacted "Good."

Ademola:

"AMA gist lale" that's a huge flex."

Veiryruru:

"Da soro instagram ka won ota lo kpoku."

Khadeejah:

"Mo ti change dp mi lesekese love her."

Pealzzz:

"Mummy of the year."

Victoria Asi-Nwaka:

"Wish I understood Yoruba."

