A Nigerian mother wore her son's NYSC uniform and danced with joy when the young man returned home from service

The mother was happy to see that her son went for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC and she showed her uncontrollable joy

The video of the dancing mother, which was posted on TikTok, has gone viral and attracted emotional reactions

A Nigerian mother danced with joy to welcome her son home from the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

In a video posted by @hulkne, the mother was seen wearing her son's NYSC khaki.

The mother happily welcomed her son home from NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@hulkne.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the mother and her son at a place that looked like a market as she was in front of a shop.

She was smiling and shaking her body happily while wearing the NYSC khaki.

Nigerian mother dances joyfully to welcome her son home from NYSC

She was also putting on her son's NYSC ID card. His son was marching like a soldier and saluting his mother.

The NYSC member marched a short distance and then saluted her mother with respect.

TikTok users who have seen the video said it made them happy that the woman was able to see her son in the NYSC uniform.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian mother welcomes her son home from NYSC

@officialbaby04 said:

"Who else noticed that last last the mother still follow do NYSC?"

@sylugo3012 commented:

"For being proud of your mum, God will lead you to your green pastures."

@queency said:

"Congrats bro. I wish your mum long life and prosperity to eat her fruit AMEN."

@Abdul Hameed Natash said:

"I’m crying here. I’m now successful without my mom."

@takeaway said:

"What a priceless joy...may your joy overflow."

@benedetteomenife said:

"Congratulations, you are proud of your mum."

Source: Legit.ng