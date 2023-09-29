A video of a lady having a nice dance time with her imprisoned younger sister has gone viral and melted hearts

The lady visited her sister with a baby and broke into a dance after the two spoke over the prison phone

While many people sought to know the young lady's crime, others hailed the siblings' love showcased in the clip

Internet users have gushed over a viral TikTok video of two siblings dancing in a prison facility.

The elder sibling, @kaykay2_1, shared the video on the social media platform, revealing the lady she danced with is her younger sister who is presently behind bars.

She danced with her sister in prison. Photo Credit: @kaykay2_1

Source: TikTok

She seized the avenue to plead for the release of her sister. In the clip, she visited her sister in the prison with a baby.

Seconds into the clip, they began to dance happily. In another clip, the elder sibling could be seen playing as she had a phone call with her sister, who was on the other end of the prison demarcation.

Despite calls from netizens for an explanation, the lady refused to tell why her younger sister is in prison. The siblings' dance clip has amased over 19 million views.

Watch the video below:

People wanted to know her sibling's crime

hey_its_ely_and_eli said:

"Why does this have so many hearts? I don't think going to jail and abandoning your child is love at all."

Maddie Huffer said:

"This is so cute it made me cry free you hopefully you get out soon sending prayers your way."

hankudi said:

"I said awww and the next minute my eyes are full of tears."

Sorhaya Meta Kapata said:

"It’s giving “who white baby is that?”

e said:

"Praying for your baby to get out sending you all the love mama."

BERRY said:

"The woman was crying Awww."

Everybody love Mo said:

"I know what it’s like to be in that situation so I’m praying she gets out soon."

Lady visits husband in prison, fails to see him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out after being unable to find her husband in prison when she visited.

Disappointed and heartbroken, the lady cried bitterly in a TikTok video posted by @sophy_cindy.

Sophy said she ran into the woman at a shop where she had gone to buy something, and she was there crying.

The nursing mother narrated that she had travelled all the way from Ebonyi to Enugu. She brought food for her husband, hoping to see him, but he had been transferred from Enugu to another prison. Sophy took her to a Point of Sale (PoS) operator where she withdrew some money and gave it to her.

Source: Legit.ng