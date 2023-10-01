A young boy has shared an emotional video on TikTok after visiting the family of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad

In the video, he recounted the good times he had with Mohbad and lamented over his demise

Social media users have reacted to the video with many praying for justice to be served and consoling his grieving family

A Nigerian boy has shared an emotional video after visiting the home of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad

The video showed him and his mother at the late singer's house with his grieving mother and some other family members.

Nigerian boy visits family of late Mohbad

Source: TikTok

Boy recounts good times with Mohbad

He recounted the great time he spent together with the singer when he was alive and lamented over the fickleness of life.

"It's sad when someone you know becomes someone you knew", he said in part.

In the video, the boy's mother was seen consoling Mohbad's mother who wept while watching her son's music video on the television.

Emotional reactions trail video as boy pays visit to Mohbad's family

@_lee_za said:

"This guy look so much like his father. Imole Jnr pple are just so blind to notice."

@osaro1990 said:

"This is IMOLE junior check his brothers lips. The two guys in the video you will see the blood resemblance in them."

@owunmie_pellzs wrote:

"Wait the this people are acting are u sure imole is really dead cos see the way the mother voice clear, nobody look like say dem lost person."

@phocus_richie001 said:

"The mother sha dey enjoy, father dey that kind house. As a man u are in big trouble."

@sirod_deen reacted:

"Eh yah mohbad's mum can not behold the photograph of her son, so she's moving it to the back. The Lord is your strength ma'am."

@user4387172544448 added:

"Naija just plunge Mohbad and hin family for plenty wahala. If dem come again, make dem run for Naija sha."

Watch the video below:

