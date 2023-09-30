A vibrant Nigerian student has unfortunately lost his life to a fire incident which happened on Wednesday

The deceased young man who was a 500-level student was present at the late singer, Mohbad's candlelight procession

The sad news of his demise attracted lots of comments from netizens who prayed that his soul would find peace

A touching video showing one of the victims of a fire incident that occurred on Wednesday has surfaced on social media.

The deceased student identified as Sanni Nassem Abiola, was a final-year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Source: TikTok

Sanni attended Mohbad's candlelight days ago

A viral video showed the young man holding a candle at the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad's candlelight procession.

The caption on the video read:

"It saddens my heart to inform you all that we lost another brother, colleague, and friend Sanni Nassem Abiola (LAUTECH 500 level student) who was also a victim of the fire incident that happened on Wednesday. He was there at Mohbad's candle night now he's dead."

Reactions trail video of late LAUTECH student

Netizens prayed for the soul of the deceased student to rest in peace.

@Julletta Jones said:

"Every man is a walking dead. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@abatinofisat7 reacted:

"Hun oga o may his soul rest in perfect peace."

@emmanuel replied:

"The way youth are dying these days omo."

@BukolaM added:

"Rest in man we are all walking dead."

@CHEESOM wrote:

"Rip May God grant us long life."

@Digital queen commented:

"Omo God please have mercy on us and grant us long life and prosperity in good health of mind and body may his soul rest in peace."

@Barbie Gold added:

"So sad, may his gentle soul rest in peace."

@mercy said:

"Rip."

@Meb's Charmy replied:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen."

@Queen Rachael wrote:

"Why are the youth dying these days? God ooo, may his soul rest in peace."

@Toyin commented:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Watch the video below:

