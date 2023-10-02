A physically challenged lady has shared her story online after getting blocked by a man who asked for her photos

According to the hardworking lady, the man’s action made her to work harder and build herself up

Netizens expressed shock over the incident and provided words of encouragement to uplift her self-esteem

A physically challenged Nigerian lady with the handle @mer_cee2001 on TikTok has shared her painful experience online.

The resilient lady recounted how she got blocked by a random man who requested to see her picture.

Physically challenged lady gets blocked after sending photo to man Photo credit: @mercee2001/TikTok.

Sadly, the man blocked her immediately after seeing her photo and beholding her body stature.

Physically challenged lady motivated to work harder after getting blocked by man

Following the unenviable experience, she decided to love and build herself into the woman she dreamt of being.

She shared pictures via the TikTok platform to prove that she became a better version of herself against all odds.

Netizens react to Mer_cee's story

Netizens took to the comments section to express their opinions about her experience.

Many encouraged her to never let anyone's judgment bring her down. They offered words of support and reminded her of her worth.

@Gabbies said:

“What did you build?”

@Clara said:

“You are someone's daily prayer. Don't let anyone hurt you emotionally.”

@M_SHOP reacted:

“You are beautifully made by GOD, don't let all these negative comments get to your head luv u sis.”

@patricia14 reacted:

“You are priceless.”

@theamazonkdpguy said:

“Your beautiful.”

@AlonaG reacted:

“One love bby.”

@Ifechukwu said:

“Watin you build I won ask?”

@aminumohammed585 said:

“Don't mind them you are beautiful it doesn't matter what they said.”

@Emma commented:

“Sorry by build up what did you mean pls.”

@Zinzy said:

“You're Beautiful.”

Physically challenged lady dances as she graduates from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that congratulatory messages are pouring in for a physically challenged lady who just graduated from university. In a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok, the lady, @cindy_chilaka danced happily to celebrate the remarkable feat.

The lady with only one leg uses crutches to walk, which makes her story very inspiring. Shortly after finishing her last paper at the University of Port Harcourt, Cindy dropped her crutches and danced. Dressed in a white polo and black trouser, the video showed her dancing in public in a way that attracted attention.

On her polo, there were many inscriptions, one of which is "what God cannot do does not exist." Some of her fellow graduates joined her to dance and show off their happiness equally. The video has attracted many congratulatory messages for Cindy as people described her as an inspiration to many.

