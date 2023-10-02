A viral video shows how schoolchildren from different schools sang along to King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ at a small stadium

The pupils were sitting quietly when some men in uniform brought a saxophone and played the melody of the popular song

The pupils were thrilled and joined in the singing, creating a loud and joyful chorus that filled the stadium

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, showing how hundreds of schoolchildren from different schools enjoyed singing along to King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ at a small stadium.

The pupils sat in rows above the green grass, wearing colorful uniforms and waiting for something to happen.

Happy children sing King promise' song. Photo credit: TikTok/ggbrassofficial

Source: TikTok

Suddenly, some men in colorful suits appeared on the stage, holding a shiny saxophones.

As they marched the pupils, they created a tune of the King Promise song.

As soon as the first notes of the catchy song were heard, the pupils’ faces lit up with excitement, and started to sing the lyrics passionately and energy.

The stadium was filled with the sound of their voices, creating a beautiful and joyful harmony that matched the song's upbeat rhythm.

The video has captivated many people who have watched it online, as they were impressed by the song choice, the saxophone performance, and the children’s enthusiasm.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bra young said:

"King promise fans let's gether here."

Spyro_P also reacted:

"The next school fees I swear, King Promise, na u go pay am."

TrendzKingsley commented:

"King promise is thinking of another song that will blow more than this.it's not easyooo."

Maame Amovan:

"They don't have any problem while we thinking how to pay fees."

