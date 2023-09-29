A mum of twin boys has revealed the challenges of raising two energetic toddlers in a funny video

The mum left her twins alone for a few minutes, only to come back and find that they had made a mess of the house

They had taken out some of the items from her drawer and scattered them on the floor

A mum of twin boys has shared a hilarious video of the chaos that her two little ones can cause in minutes.

The mum had to leave her bedroom for a short while, leaving her twins to play alone.

When she returned, she was shocked that they had completely ransacked the house.

They had pulled out some of the things in her drawer and thrown them all over the floor.

She asked them to clean up their mess and put everything back in its place while teasing them with a playful tone.

She wondered why they enjoyed stressing her out so much, and if they ever gave her a break.

The video captures the cute twins as they try to follow their mum’s instructions, picking up the items and putting them back in the drawer.

They also give her cheeky smiles and giggles, showing that they are having fun.

The video is a funny and heartwarming glimpse into the life of a parent of twins, who has to deal with double the trouble and double the love.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Falowtar reacted:

"I will always go back to the video of them whipping the floor and not the wall."

Ahunna said:

"Lmfaaooo it's the drawings still on the wall."

Dramatic Lawyer wrote:

"And they clap for themselves."

Räymäyäh commented:

"Despite all this headache these boys give you. i still want twins."

Blessedsamy:

"I can't wait for this stress, God bless me with twins when my time comes.... Amen."

Fallon:

"Lmao the hand clapping at the end."

