A Nigerian girl with dreads had the attention of people at a party organised for children as she sang Seyi Vibez's Psalm 23

The kid sang the song's lyrics verbatim with the original track playing in the background

Many social media users praised the girl's confidence and hoped that Seyi would see the kid someday

A little Nigerian kid has got many people wondering where she got her talent from as she confidently performed Seyi Vibez's song to a big audience.

The lady ran through the song with a school bag on her back. She even had gestures to go with her performance in a video shared by @_rukbol.

The kid entertained many people at a party. Photo source: @_rukbol

Source: TikTok

Kid sings Seyi Vibez's Psalm 23 with swag

As the kid performed, adults were all around her, filming and hyping her. At a point in the video, the kid took a pause.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people in the clip's comment section said they were yet to learn the lyrics of the song she already knew.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OLD MAN IN A BOY said:

"Is the way she jumped up for me."

Hojay Sax of Africa said:

"I'm not seyi vibes fan but I love her...... I want to give her 10m."

Son_Of_Grace said:

"No Seyi no VIBEZ…but lil girl try no book abeg he Dey important."

Porch said:

"Is today I realise my life is outside Omo inumi."

Successful Icon said:

"Higher you my baby I love ur vibes Ajeh."

Slimbeauty said:

"Seyi must see sign this girl oo ijn."

Ara of TikTok said:

"Hope say this girl know book for school sha."

Slaywithmajesty said:

"Is d jump for me .. d song Dey touch her for body."

Omobolanle said:

"No Seyi No Vibes. I love ur vibes my girl."

Arinola said:

"Omo I pray Seyi see these this girl really tried. Seyi daughter."

Nigerian kids perform like fuji musicians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a trending video of some kids performing fuji music as if there were pros stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

Standing like a proper artiste, a boy in ankara held a microphone as he led the band. As he was singing, a boy with a smaller physique gave creative ad-libs.

Kid sings Rema's song

In other news, a Nigerian kid amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed that she was confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

Source: Legit.ng